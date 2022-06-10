CHRIS THURMAN: The problem with accepting things as endemic
Danielle Schwartz’s short film ‘Mirror Image’ shows how we avoid reality by claiming it is just reality
10 June 2022 - 05:00
Covid-19 has introduced hundreds of new items into the common global lexicon. A few of them are neologisms; most of them are words and phrases that were previously not widely in circulation but got a boost as we all became experts in sociology and epidemiology.
An example from the latter category is “endemic” — something that we have come to see as a desirable state, because it seems to signal the end of The Pandemic. The virus will be all around us but manageable, nonthreatening, a minor annoyance. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now