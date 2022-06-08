GUGU LOURIE: Car ownership: Is the ‘Netflix of cars’ waiting in the wings in SA?
08 June 2022 - 16:19
In these days of changing ways, is buying a car on credit and paying for insurance, maintenance and vehicle tracking still a have-to-do thing? Not to mention the years of credit commitment in these uncertain times for income.
Figures released last week by the vehicle manufacturers’ body, Naamsa, show a sudden slowdown in local new-vehicle sales and a sharp decline in exports. Perhaps this is the right time for carmakers and financiers to reinvent vehicle ownership schemes...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now