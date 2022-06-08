Opinion / Columnists GUGU LOURIE: Car ownership: Is the ‘Netflix of cars’ waiting in the wings in SA? B L Premium

In these days of changing ways, is buying a car on credit and paying for insurance, maintenance and vehicle tracking still a have-to-do thing? Not to mention the years of credit commitment in these uncertain times for income.

Figures released last week by the vehicle manufacturers’ body, Naamsa, show a sudden slowdown in local new-vehicle sales and a sharp decline in exports. Perhaps this is the right time for carmakers and financiers to reinvent vehicle ownership schemes...