WANDILE SIHLOBO: Unusually long La Niña points to continued bumper crops Forecasts from the SA Weather Service indicate that higher-than-normal rainfall will continue

SA has been in an unusually long period of higher-than-average rainfall over the past three seasons. Ordinarily we would have one or two consecutive years of above-average rainfall, followed by an average rainfall season or even dryness.

The rains have been supportive of the agricultural sector. The past three seasons have seen large harvests, which boosted domestic food supplies and agricultural export earnings...