KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Now is the winter of our alt-coin bets Values have taken a beating lately, and some have crashed so hard they have blinked out of existence

The notion of a “crypto winter” is something I am seeing bandied about a lot. With the necessary caveat that all the figures below may be utterly changed by the time you’re reading this, cryptocurrency values have taken a beating lately, and some — notably those tied to the Terra blockchain — have crashed so hard they have basically blinked out of existence.

At the time of writing the big daddy coin itself, bitcoin, was back under $30,000 after dropping about 6% on Tuesday. Having languished in and around that region for a few weeks, $30,000 seems to be a new “psychological barrier” by which we are measuring sentiment for bitcoin. But, as with all things crypto, that could shape-shift again before the proverbial ink dries on this sentence...