JOHAN STEYN: Don't believe your eyes Distinguishing fake video and audio from the real thing is becoming increasingly difficult as more data is fed into AI neural networks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the former actor and expert at using digital channels to communicate to his citizens and the world amid the terrible war in his country, recently “appeared” in a video requesting his troops to lay down their arms and surrender to Russia.

Even though the image was lip-syncing, viewers also immediately recognised that his accent was unauthentic and that his head movements didn’t appear genuine. “Deep Fakes” are the latest form of fake news, using intelligent technological platforms...