Opinion / Columnists IAN BREMMER: Russia has already lost the war with Ukraine This self-inflicted damage is irreversible for at least as long as Vladimir Putin remains in charge B L Premium

Russia continues to make gains on the ground in Ukraine, particularly in the Donbas region where the war’s fighting is now most intense. President Vladimir Putin can and will inflict more pain, and though his military isn’t strong enough to overthrow the Zelensky government and capture all of Ukraine as he initially hoped, he’s confident that Ukraine isn’t strong enough to oust his troops from the territory it already holds.

He also knows that the global food and fuel inflation his war creates will test the limits of Western resolve to continue support for Ukraine at its current levels. ..