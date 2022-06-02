Opinion / Columnists ISAAH MHLANGA: Small rise in employment is nothing to celebrate Consensus is emerging that unemployment, inequality and poverty require all sectors of society to get stuck in to find solutions B L Premium

Stats SA reported that the unemployment rate improved marginally, from 35.3% to 34.5% at the end of the first quarter. The number of unemployed people decreased by 60,000 to 7.9-million, while the number of those with jobs rose by 370,000 to 14.9-million. Employment remains 1.5-million or nearly 10% below pre-pandemic employment levels.

If the National Development Plan’s target of 23.25-million employed people by 2030 is to be kept, which it must, employment levels imply that SA must create just under 1-million jobs (926,000) every year for the next nine years. The details of Stats SA’s report cast doubt that this level of employment creation will be achieved...