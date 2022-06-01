MARK BARNES: SA could be a breadbasket if we get our agri-act together
With our natural endowments, we could be selling food to Europe
01 June 2022 - 14:46
Potholes and load-shedding are one thing, food security is quite another.
In the hierarchy of everyday disasters, food shortages must be right up there, just below oxygen and water as essentials for survival. The risk of a global food shortage is closer than we think, but it can be solved and we could be a major player...
