KATE THOMPSON DAVY: AI ethics debate kicking into high gear, as facial recognition firm fined in UK
Clearview AI has probably more than 20-billion images scraped from public websites, including news and social media
31 May 2022 - 19:00
Do you know who or what Clearview AI is? It probably knows you, or your face at least.
Clearview AI is, among other things, the world leader in facial recognition technologies, selling a controversial service based on an even more controversial database, a firm that should prompt some serious navel-gazing on how you feel about the powers and reach of unregulated tech, and maybe even the tech model itself...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now