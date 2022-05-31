Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: AI ethics debate kicking into high gear, as facial recognition firm fined in UK Clearview AI has probably more than 20-billion images scraped from public websites, including news and social media B L Premium

Do you know who or what Clearview AI is? It probably knows you, or your face at least.

Clearview AI is, among other things, the world leader in facial recognition technologies, selling a controversial service based on an even more controversial database, a firm that should prompt some serious navel-gazing on how you feel about the powers and reach of unregulated tech, and maybe even the tech model itself...