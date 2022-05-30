Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Times such as these demand that business leaders be coaches Owners and managers of businesses need to both help their people perform at their best and support their mental health and happiness B L Premium

At the best of times most of us need prompting to do the things we actually want to do. Most of us need a coach, mentor, engaged boss or patiently honest friend to nudge us to become what we could be at work.

But these are not the best of times. True, we have emerged from the dark days of the Covid pandemic, but many of us still carry the scars emotionally. All the psychotherapists I know are booked up months ahead and looking for where to refer more psychological casualties of the past few years...