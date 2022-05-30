Opinion / Columnists CLAIRE BISSEKER: SA is not sustainable if the middle class is overburdened and shrinking Country needs to levy lower taxes on growing middle class not higher taxes on smaller middle class B L Premium

The death last week of independent economist Mike Schussler, dubbed the “people’s economist” for his knack of delivering crisp, accessible economic insights, has saddened SA’s financial community.

As it happens, one of the last research pieces he wrote — an analysis of the fragility of SA’s middle-class taxpayer — which appeared in the April issue of Brenthurst Wealth’s investment report, is a subject that also concerns me a great deal...