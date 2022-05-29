Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Postapartheid reformation still awaits us The ANC’s chief failure has been its mostly woeful record in steering the country out of apartheid B L Premium

One evening about three decades ago — in what seems another world, and probably was — a friend joined me and my wife-to-be for a supper that, despite the gulf of time that has opened between then and now, retains its simple delight in my mind.

Back then our friend was, like me, a political correspondent for a daily newspaper, though I much suspect that as we set about sharing the various supperly tasks — assembling the caprese, minding the simmering bolognese — politics could not have been further from our minds. I can’t really remember if that is true, but my hunch is that I am right...