ANTON HARBER: News media favour opinion pieces to detriment of quality reportage
A plea for investment in more basic, daily, skilled reportage and a tighter selection of opinion
26 May 2022 - 14:03
We have no shortage of opinion in our news media. That is not in itself a bad thing. Opinions, when they are well argued, fact-based, provocative and — please — diverse, are a valuable part of our news diet.
What we lack is reportage: detailed description by a journalist who has observed an event, issue, dispute or trend first-hand, and who sees their main task as telling you what happened, how and why it happened and what effect it had. Basic reporting. And we lack it most on regular day-to-day news...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now