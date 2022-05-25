Opinion / Columnists NICOLE FRITZ: Johnson’s migrant Rwanda policy an ethical outsource B L Premium

Last week the UK announced that the first 50 asylum seekers had been notified that they would be sent to Rwanda within a fortnight, an initial implementation of the UK’s plan to offshore its asylum seekers to the East African country.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, apparently indifferent to the secondary trauma this action would have on refugees from war and persecution, or Britain’s obligations under international and domestic law, reserved his most pointed concern in relation to the plan for “leftie lawyers”, explaining that “we’ve got a huge flowchart of things we have to do to deal with it, with the leftie lawyers”...