MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Charting the wine industry's future by remembering its past Profits from the Duimpie Bayly Chateau Libertas magnums will go towards an archive and research facility

Bill Winshaw was a US doctor who arrived in SA at the time of the Anglo-Boer War and settled in the Cape. He founded the company that became Stellenbosch Farmers Winery (SFW), creating brands such as Chateau Libertas and Grand Mousseux, which are still marketed, though mostly in quite an attenuated form.

Under his direction SFW became SA’s dominant wine producer. This made it the logical takeover target when SA Breweries (SAB) entered the wine market in 1960. Under SAB, SFW acquired Monis, Nederburg and Sedgwick Taylor. It also brought its marketing skills and value chain management to SFW, creating products such as Lieberstein, which by 1964 had become the world’s biggest bottled wine brand. ..