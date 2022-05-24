Opinion / Columnists MOGAMAD ALLIE: Even with Bafana missing in Qatar, SA will be well represented B L Premium

Even though Bafana Bafana won’t be in Qatar when the World Cup starts on November 21, SA will still be proudly represented at the 22nd edition of Fifa’s flagship event.

Unfortunately but not surprisingly, Bafana missed out, for a fourth consecutive time (remember they only played at the 2010 tournament due to SA hosting the tournament) on qualifying for the World Cup so local fans will have to adopt another country to support. Senegal anyone?..