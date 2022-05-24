Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: How to solve a problem like Meta? Regulation by litigation is one iron in the fire New lawsuit asserts that Mark Zuckerberg is personally liable for his part in the Cambridge Analytica scandal B L Premium

Another day, another lawsuit for Meta Platforms, it seems ... though technically the latest one takes aim at Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg himself.

On Monday news broke that the District of Columbia attorney- general had filed a civil suit against Zuckerberg in the DC superior court. The suit asserts that Zuckerberg is personally liable for his part in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which saw personal data from millions of Facebook users harvested (and manipulated) by the eponymous consulting firm, in support of the presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Ted Cruz, and — to a lesser degree — the Brexit referendum...