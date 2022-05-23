Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: The ANC as last chance saloon for yesterday’s wannabe heroes They will not be forgotten: their legacy is memorialised in the state of our electricity grid and amputated railway lines B L Premium

It makes sense that politicians should be very interested in the circumstances of their own funerals. After all, a great many of their predecessors never got the opportunity to weigh in on how or where they would go to their final rest, or in how many pieces.

Indeed, given the number of promising political careers that ended in a hasty show trial, or a weighted sack in a lake, or simply on a spike over the village square, any modern politician who can reasonably expect to be buried in their 70s or 80s in a pine box in a neat hole in the country of their birth, their funeral attended by at least three people who weren’t paid to be there, can claim to have finished almost as strongly as the most lavishly memorialised emperor...