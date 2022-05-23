Opinion / Columnists DUMA GQUBULE: Reading ANC discussion documents is sheer torture SA faces a dystopian future of social instability because the governing party does not care B L Premium

SA’s economic performance after 28 years of mismanagement under the ANC government has been dismal. Between 1994 and 2021 GDP per capita increased 20.5%.

SA is now an unviable society, with record levels of unemployment, poverty and inequality. With an unemployment rate of 46.2% there are 12.5-million people living in the country who cannot find work. About half of the population wallow in poverty and one in five people has inadequate access to food...