DESNÉ MASIE: Gaslighting Big Oil rides roughshod over climate warnings
Crude majors have little intention of transitioning to net-zero or investing in renewables amid record profits

The 2022 UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report makes it clear that the risks to human livelihood from global warming and extreme weather events due to climate change are more serious than before.

Climate scientists worldwide, including the influential Peter Kalmus, were moved to peaceful protest and civil disobedience in response...