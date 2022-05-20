Opinion / Columnists CHRIS THURMAN: When ideas and words fail, there’s dance Aty times only the eloquence of the body can fully express anger, pain or resistance to oppression B L Premium

Absolutely nobody in the arts and culture sector supported the construction of a 120m flagpole to display an outsize SA flag at a cost of R22m. Still, that didn’t seem to matter to Nathi Mthethwa, indisputably the worst minister to hold this portfolio in the postapartheid era (and a contender for most inept cabinet member altogether, which is saying something).

This wasteful vanity project, this exercise in crass nationalism, is an insult to all of us — the latest in a litany of devastating blows to the arts industry struck by the very person who is tasked with protecting and promoting it. ..