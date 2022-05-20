CHRIS THURMAN: When ideas and words fail, there’s dance
Aty times only the eloquence of the body can fully express anger, pain or resistance to oppression
20 May 2022 - 05:00
Absolutely nobody in the arts and culture sector supported the construction of a 120m flagpole to display an outsize SA flag at a cost of R22m. Still, that didn’t seem to matter to Nathi Mthethwa, indisputably the worst minister to hold this portfolio in the postapartheid era (and a contender for most inept cabinet member altogether, which is saying something).
This wasteful vanity project, this exercise in crass nationalism, is an insult to all of us — the latest in a litany of devastating blows to the arts industry struck by the very person who is tasked with protecting and promoting it. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now