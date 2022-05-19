Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Jake Daniels makes it count for gay sportspeople everywhere B L Premium

In 2020, Jack Daniel’s launched its first global ad campaign in more than 100 markets. “Make it Count” was, according to Forbes, the Tennessee whiskey’s first-ever tagline. It wanted to inspire people to carry out small actions, to do the things they have always wanted to do.

The company shot “first-timer” ads, featuring people doing just that. Finding the moment and the strength to do the thing that they should and want to do. A young caddie takes the driver of his pro golfer and smashes the ball down the fairway...