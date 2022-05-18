MARK BARNES: Power to the people. We can fix this country ourselves
The Shallcross community builders in KwaZulu-Natal show what it takes
18 May 2022 - 15:20
I am a huge fan of the Shallcross community bridge builders. Shallcross is a suburb in the eThekwini metropolitan municipality, home to maybe 20,000 people. During the KwaZulu-Natal floods the bridge linking Shallcross to Blundell Road was washed away. The residents joined forces with private bridge and geotechnic engineers and set about rebuilding the bridge themselves.
The bridge has recently been opened to traffic. Provincial government, by comparison, has launched yet another “initiative” to, among other things, rehabilitate and maintain road infrastructure across the province. Don’t hold your breath...
