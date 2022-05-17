Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Musk is spam himself as he ruffles feathers amid bot battle B L Premium

Having made an incredibly public bid for the social media company, and kept the world’s attention ever since, Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal are debating the platform’s relative spam quotient — with Musk threatening to tank the deal without confirmation on how many Twitter accounts are real, bots, or spam accounts.

This started late last week, and there have been various statements, walk-backs, tweets and accusations, but on May 17, Musk tweeted that his offer to buy Twitter for $44bn “was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate”, adding: “Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5% (spam accounts). This deal cannot move forward until he does”...