Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: Technology can help us beat the hunger pandemic B L Premium

Oliver, age nine, is a resident of the parish workhouse, where the boys receive “three meals of thin gruel each day, an onion twice a week, and half a roll on Sundays”. In his second novel, Charles Dickens describes the horrid conditions of orphans in London in the late nineteenth century.

Food shortages and perpetual hunger is a pandemic that has largely gone forgotten during the Covid-19 years. According to the UN’s World Food Programme, 811-million people about the world are going hungry. It’s estimated that 44-million people in 38 countries are on the brink of starvation. A global human catastrophe will inevitably occur if these numbers continue to rise at the same rate as they have for the past few years...