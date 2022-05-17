CHRIS GILMOUR: Inflation, Ukraine war and Chinese lockdowns to blame for bear market
It is difficult, almost impossible, to find optimistic opinions on where equity markets will go
17 May 2022 - 18:57
In the past three weeks, there has been a discernible change in market sentiment worldwide. It is difficult, almost impossible to find optimistic opinions about where equity markets will go.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq index in the US is firmly in bear market territory, defined as a fall from its recent peak of more than 20%. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial index, being broader market representations, fared slightly better, but even these two are down about 16% from their peaks. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now