TOM EATON: If you sup with the devil, don’t call your long spoon a spade
Readers who think writers are demons, should look what’s sitting on their shoulders
16 May 2022 - 18:56
On Sunday morning I sat on the stage of a school hall in Franschhoek and watched someone in the grips of what looked like an unusual form of demonic possession. I say “unusual” because demonic possession is par for the course at the Franschhoek Literary Festival, or indeed anywhere that writers gather.
I don’t want to suggest by invoking the minions of hell that writing is an ordeal. Far too many writers spend far too much time whingeing about it without also admitting that writing can be a joy and a blessing, providing the sort of intensely focused leisure we last experienced as children playing in mud...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now