NEIL MANTHORP: Director of cricket post needs filling urgently
With series clashes still unresolved, Gary Kirsten has the right credentials to make tough decisions
16 May 2022 - 19:14
Cricket supporters have much to look forward to this winter with the men’s and women’s tour of the UK, during which the women will play their first Test match since 2014 and the men will have a golden opportunity to push for a place in the second edition of the World Test Championship in the UK in a year’s time.
The one-off women’s Test will take place in Taunton at the end of June and Temba Bavuma will lead the white-ball teams in three ODIs and three T20 internationals before Dean Elgar takes over for the three-Test series in the middle of August. The women, too, play three matches in each limited-overs format, and the tours overlap by eight days. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now