JONATHAN COOK: Leaders see beyond what is to create what might be
If Post Office managers ever reflect on how useless the service is, why do they continue living with it?
16 May 2022 - 15:14
I wonder what it’s like to work in the Post Office. What set me wondering was fetching a parcel on May 12 that had been posted in London on November 1 2021.
On the one hand, I was impressed that it reached me after six-and-a-half months of travel. No-one stole it. It wasn’t buried in a storeroom and eventually destroyed. It reached its intended destination. I didn’t realise this was still possible with the SA Post Office...
