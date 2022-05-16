Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Leaders see beyond what is to create what might be If Post Office managers ever reflect on how useless the service is, why do they continue living with it? B L Premium

I wonder what it’s like to work in the Post Office. What set me wondering was fetching a parcel on May 12 that had been posted in London on November 1 2021.

On the one hand, I was impressed that it reached me after six-and-a-half months of travel. No-one stole it. It wasn’t buried in a storeroom and eventually destroyed. It reached its intended destination. I didn’t realise this was still possible with the SA Post Office...