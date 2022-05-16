×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Time to tackle the inflation bogeyman

If the Bank front-loads rate hikes, the child support grant will have to be bumped up and riot policing boosted

BL Premium
16 May 2022 - 15:20

If the SA Reserve Bank hikes interest rates by 50 basis points this week there will be an outcry from low-income groups. Yet even though the poor are buckling under the pressure of rising living costs the Bank will be justified in taking a scythe to rising inflation and inflation expectations.

It will bear the criticism stoically, explaining how high inflation hurts the poor and those on fixed incomes most; that keeping inflation low and stable is the best contribution it can make to SA’s prosperity; and that the higher inflation, the higher interest rates a country must have — or suffer the consequences...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now