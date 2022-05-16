CLAIRE BISSEKER: Time to tackle the inflation bogeyman
If the Bank front-loads rate hikes, the child support grant will have to be bumped up and riot policing boosted
16 May 2022 - 15:20
If the SA Reserve Bank hikes interest rates by 50 basis points this week there will be an outcry from low-income groups. Yet even though the poor are buckling under the pressure of rising living costs the Bank will be justified in taking a scythe to rising inflation and inflation expectations.
It will bear the criticism stoically, explaining how high inflation hurts the poor and those on fixed incomes most; that keeping inflation low and stable is the best contribution it can make to SA’s prosperity; and that the higher inflation, the higher interest rates a country must have — or suffer the consequences...
