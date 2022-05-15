Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Lions documentary provides food for thought Now would be a better time for the Lions tour because the Boks are in better form and crowds are allowed at stadiums B L Premium

With just six weeks remaining to the arrival of the Welsh and the start of the 2022 international rugby season for the Springboks, Sunday night’s first episode of the M-Net documentary on 2021’s British and Irish Lions series, Two Sides, provided food for thought.

First, with three SA teams set to play next weekend for home- ground advantage in the play-off phase of the United Rugby Championship (URC), the reminder of the place that SA rugby was in this time 12 months ago does bring regret that the series had to take place when it did...