BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Mining Indaba shows Mantashe has to get cracking
15 May 2022 - 16:02
If the Mining Indaba made one thing clear it is that mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has an urgent “to do” list. The economic destruction taking place across the two sectors, minerals and energy, is alarming.
The crisis in energy is due primarily to insufficient supply, and the measures taken to get new energy onto the grid are proving entirely inadequate, as persistent load-shedding keeps reminding us. The reasons for the decline of SA’s mining sector seem simpler to resolve. We need to sort out long-running policy uncertainty and address red tape blockages. Like the energy crisis, the problems didn’t begin with Mantashe, but there seems to have been little to no progress in finding solutions...
