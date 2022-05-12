ANTON HARBER: Seychelles makes impressive media-friendly leap
12 May 2022 - 15:00
The Seychelles knocked Namibia off its best-in-Africa perch this month. Not as a tourism destination but as a place hospitable to journalists (though these might be related).
The Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF) annual media freedom index saw Seychelles make a remarkable jump in the past year from 85th in the list of 180 countries to 13th best in the world. How did it do it? “Media pluralism, diversity of opinion and the capacity to tackle major issues have been developing in Seychelles for the past 10 years or so,” RSF says...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now