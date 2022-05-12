Opinion / Columnists ANTON HARBER: Seychelles makes impressive media-friendly leap B L Premium

The Seychelles knocked Namibia off its best-in-Africa perch this month. Not as a tourism destination but as a place hospitable to journalists (though these might be related).

The Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF) annual media freedom index saw Seychelles make a remarkable jump in the past year from 85th in the list of 180 countries to 13th best in the world. How did it do it? “Media pluralism, diversity of opinion and the capacity to tackle major issues have been developing in Seychelles for the past 10 years or so,” RSF says...