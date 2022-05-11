Opinion / Columnists NICOLE FRITZ: Public protector is taking pot shots at the courts and constitution Possible court error has been snatched up in a giddy bid to save her fatal legal strategy B L Premium

Bear with me here… In a letter to the state attorney the public protector’s lawyers now indicate that they will look to challenge and set aside the Constitutional Court’s decision to dismiss her application for rescission of its judgment, which essentially upheld parliament’s procedure for investigating her fitness to hold office.

In essence, Busisiwe Mkhwebane plans to have rescinded the court’s decision not to rescind its earlier judgment, which went against her...