CHRIS GILMOUR: Is globalisation as we know it on the way out? The winning nations in future will be those that invest in 3D printing and related manufacturing technologies

One can apply the misquote attributed to Mark Twain that “reports of my death are greatly exaggerated” to the current spate of articles suggesting that globalisation as we have come to know it is in its death throes.

Globalisation has certainly been dealt a number of mortal blows in recent times, from Donald Trump’s trade wars and the coronavirus pandemic to new technological developments and now the Russia-Ukraine war. But the world is still a highly interconnected place and much of that will remain intact...