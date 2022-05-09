NEIL MANTHORP: World cricket’s fixture list are a cat’s cradle of overload and overlap
England to play on 50 out of 102 days, drawing complaints from Test skipper Ben Stokes
09 May 2022 - 15:52
Assuming all seven of the Test matches England are scheduled to play between June 2 and September 12 this year last a full five days, the national men’s team will play on 50 out of 102 days in all three formats. Even allowing for the chaos caused by Covid-19-related postponements, that is crazy.
“It is definitely something that needs looking at. It’s ridiculous the amount of cricket that people are expected to play. It really needs looking at from a workload point of view, it is just so much,” said England’s newly appointed Test captain, Ben Stokes. ..
