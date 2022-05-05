Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: Autocracies, unlike democracies, cannot correct leaders’ errors B L Premium

Despite burgeoning international literature on the threats confronting liberal democracy it is surprisingly difficult to assess any democracy’s vulnerability to authoritarian rule.

There is rightly concern that electoral participation in SA has slumped, to the point where fewer eligible electors now vote for the ANC than stay at home. Opinion surveys, unreliable though they can be, offer further alarming insights into the citizen body’s views about democratic government...