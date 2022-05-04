MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Mmmm, the holy wine that’s at the centre of a Venn diagram
04 May 2022 - 05:00
Those of us subjected at school to the mathematics of set theory hopefully share a common memory of Venn diagrams. These illustrate the common ground where two or more sets — depicted as interlocking ellipses — overlap.
I was reminded of this when I began trying to parse the differences between tasting, judging, enjoying and appreciating wine. This is not something any of us think about too deeply. However, I was preparing for the annual wine judging academy I run with the Graduate School of Business of the University of Cape Town and these issues are central to many of the discussions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now