Opinion / Columnists MARK BARNES: Capital reaches out to utilities with higher returns Infrastructure projects that are well run and last into the future will attract investment B L Premium

Jack Reacher, a movie character — ex-military police service, for whom they “ran out of medals” — is now a civilian action man, fighting the worst baddies wherever they show up. Everyone wants him on their side, but he’s a guy you don’t find “unless he wants to be found”. He operates by his own rules. He always wins (it’s a movie).

Capital is a bit like Jack. We desperately need capital to flow into SA infrastructure — into relief, into development and into innovation. Our legacy systems and structures can only last for so much longer and remain relevant...