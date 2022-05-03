Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: How to harvest data smartly and responsibly B L Premium

We live in a time when businesses can collect previously unimagined amounts of data on their internal operations and, in particular, their digital customer interactions. There are far too many business leaders who have little idea of the value of the data they collect.

Executives must first lay a solid basis for successful data collecting before considering harnessing the ecosystem of smart technologies at their disposal. It is possible to have data-rich dashboards for better decision-making, as well as jobs and activities generated by machines...