GRAY MAGUIRE: Proposed bill falls short on delivery of climate-resilient infrastructure
03 May 2022 - 15:17
The catastrophic floods in Durban have focused much attention on the capacity of the state to meaningfully respond to issues of climate resilience. In particular, how capable is the state of functionally delivering infrastructure that is resilient in an increasingly unstable climate?
This is especially so in light of the recent release of the Climate Change Bill (open for comment until May 27), whose primary aim is to “enable the development of an effective climate change response and a long-term, just transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy and society for SA in the context of sustainable development”...
