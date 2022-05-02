TOM EATON: Watch this space: after Ramaphosa’s booing someone is going to get promoted
02 May 2022 - 18:27
As Cyril Ramaphosa watched Sunday’s rally at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium disintegrate, and found himself being wrestled towards safety by his bodyguards like a designer suitcase being dragged down a flight of stairs behind a very grumpy porter, he would have tried to comfort himself with the fact that the same indignity befell Nelson Mandela 27 years ago.
On that occasion — a May Day rally in 1995 — things got so hairy that Mandela had to be bundled into an armoured car...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now