TOM EATON: Watch this space: after Ramaphosa's booing someone is going to get promoted

As Cyril Ramaphosa watched Sunday’s rally at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium disintegrate, and found himself being wrestled towards safety by his bodyguards like a designer suitcase being dragged down a flight of stairs behind a very grumpy porter, he would have tried to comfort himself with the fact that the same indignity befell Nelson Mandela 27 years ago.

On that occasion — a May Day rally in 1995 — things got so hairy that Mandela had to be bundled into an armoured car...