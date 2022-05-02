Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: The new T20 League in SA cannot afford to fail It is an inevitable step towards the privatisation of cricket and it’s about dollars and sense now B L Premium

The privatisation of national sports teams has long been a topic of conversation, with ambitious movers and shakers in the business world looking with longing at the commercial potential of brands like the All Blacks and Springboks if they were run as private entities.

The announcement at the weekend that a third attempt to create an internationally attractive domestic T20 League in SA, starting in January 2023, is an inevitable step towards privatisation in SA cricket, if not of the Proteas brand then at least of what needs to become the most valuable asset in the game. ..