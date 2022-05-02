×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

NEIL MANTHORP: The new T20 League in SA cannot afford to fail

It is an inevitable step towards the privatisation of cricket and it’s about dollars and sense now

BL Premium
02 May 2022 - 19:04 NEIL MANTHORP

The privatisation of national sports teams has long been a topic of conversation, with ambitious movers and shakers in the business world looking with longing at the commercial potential of brands like the All Blacks and Springboks if they were run as private entities.    

The announcement at the weekend that a third attempt to create an internationally attractive domestic T20 League in SA, starting in January 2023, is an inevitable step towards privatisation in SA cricket, if not of the Proteas brand then at least of what needs to become the most valuable asset in the game.   ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now