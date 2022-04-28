JONNY STEINBERG: Two men’s 30-year fight for justice after wrongful conviction
The apartheid state connived in the murder charges, but the department of justice still looks the other way
28 April 2022 - 13:30
This column is about official indifference and grave injustice and I’m writing it in a spirit of outrage and frustration.
In 1992, two young men from the eastern Free State town of Bethlehem, Fusi Mofokeng and Tshokolo Mokoena, were convicted of murder, along with several others. The only witness to their involvement in the crime was a 19-year-old. His mother later confessed that the family had coerced him into the witness box after the security police offered them money in exchange for his testimony...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now