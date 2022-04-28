Opinion / Columnists JONNY STEINBERG: Two men’s 30-year fight for justice after wrongful conviction The apartheid state connived in the murder charges, but the department of justice still looks the other way B L Premium

This column is about official indifference and grave injustice and I’m writing it in a spirit of outrage and frustration.

In 1992, two young men from the eastern Free State town of Bethlehem, Fusi Mofokeng and Tshokolo Mokoena, were convicted of murder, along with several others. The only witness to their involvement in the crime was a 19-year-old. His mother later confessed that the family had coerced him into the witness box after the security police offered them money in exchange for his testimony...