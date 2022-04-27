Opinion / Columnists VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Many lessons to be learnt from the Graeme Smith saga B L Premium

Graeme Smith’s leadership, dignity, integrity and courage never wavered during all the months he was publicly flogged, in formal and social media, as a racist. The arbitrators’ findings exonerated him on every count, with costs, freeing him of the racist label. Smith will be relieved. However, the lengthy, exhausting process would have taken its toll.

Let us be clear: cricket being free of racial discrimination must be top of mind for us all...