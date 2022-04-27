KHAYA SITHOLE: Russian gas poses a moral and existential dilemma for Germany
Ending dependence would hike inflation and threaten gains made by Angela Merkel
27 April 2022 - 16:25
Eleven years ago, an earthquake in the Japanese city of Fukushima triggered a nuclear plant leak. The leak represented the biggest nuclear disaster since the Chernobyl incident in 1986.
The scale of the damage was enough to trigger a reaction many miles away from then German chancellor Angela Merkel. Having presided over a German economy that made use of a mixed energy model, Merkel announced that due to the persistent security risk inherent in nuclear facilities, Germany would phase out its remaining nuclear reactors by 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now