Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: Russian gas poses a moral and existential dilemma for Germany Ending dependence would hike inflation and threaten gains made by Angela Merkel B L Premium

Eleven years ago, an earthquake in the Japanese city of Fukushima triggered a nuclear plant leak. The leak represented the biggest nuclear disaster since the Chernobyl incident in 1986.

The scale of the damage was enough to trigger a reaction many miles away from then German chancellor Angela Merkel. Having presided over a German economy that made use of a mixed energy model, Merkel announced that due to the persistent security risk inherent in nuclear facilities, Germany would phase out its remaining nuclear reactors by 2022...