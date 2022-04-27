Opinion / Columnists GUGU LOURIE: Balesh Sharma exit opens Vodacom doors to transformation B L Premium

Talented black (excluding Indian) executives who might be thinking of joining Vodacom are best warned not to expect acknowledgment and appreciation. In SA, Africans, coloureds and Indians are deemed to be black people.

The disregard for black executives appears to have started around 2004 when a scandal rocked Vodacom in Nigeria. ..