GUGU LOURIE: Balesh Sharma exit opens Vodacom doors to transformation
27 April 2022 - 18:07
Talented black (excluding Indian) executives who might be thinking of joining Vodacom are best warned not to expect acknowledgment and appreciation. In SA, Africans, coloureds and Indians are deemed to be black people.
The disregard for black executives appears to have started around 2004 when a scandal rocked Vodacom in Nigeria. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now