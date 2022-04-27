GRACELIN BASKARAN: Le Pen’s denial of climate change central to her nationalism
27 April 2022 - 15:55
I, like many, held my breath this week as French voters went to the polls. After years of seeing the economic, social and environmental damage created by Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro, Narendra Modi and Viktor Orbán, I shuddered at the thought of having Marine le Pen at the helm of a major European power.
Thankfully, Macron pulled through — but when looking at how climate change is fuelling nationalism globally, the path to combating it looks all but straightforward...
