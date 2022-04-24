DESNÉ MASIE: London is always calling — even through loss and lockdown
24 April 2022 - 17:15
I’m not going to lie. Living in London can be a real hassle. It's expensive, polluted and there are so many people everywhere it can be a nightmare.
During lockdown, I often questioned why I lived here when there was nothing to do but go to Tesco, a supermarket chain. But over the past few weeks, with the city really opening up into a new zone after the lockdowns, I have been to so many amazing events and reconnected with so many amazing people with progressive, global outlooks, that it turned the heartbreak and grief of missing this truly awesome city during the Covid-19 restrictions into a distant memory...
