Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: Cyril Ramaphosa’s compacts damage the social fabric Business and labour incumbents are entrenched at a huge cost to the economy B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa raised eyebrows in his state of the nation address in February when he announced that a “comprehensive social compact to grow our economy, create jobs and combat hunger” would be finalised in 100 days.

This suggests a grand agreement will be struck on or before May 21, though presidential spin doctors may push this back to the start of July by insisting only weekdays should be counted because social partners need to rest at weekends...